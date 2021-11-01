A dog is a human’s best friend.
Did you know owning a dog decreases stress levels and increases self-esteem and happiness?
According to a 2017 survey conducted by Rover.com, while young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parent as compared to the previous generation, they are more likely to have a pet. Therefore, the human-dog relationship has evolved from ownership to kinship. Owners also want to be their dog’s best friend, humanizing their relationship and treating them as immediate family members.
Do you feel that relationship is challenged by Fido’s or Fifi’s behavior? Is his or her behavior at home and/or in public increasing your stress levels?
WE CAN HELP!
We will show you how to control your dog’s behavior in such a way that your dog willingly complies with your wishes.
In other words, your dog behaves the way you want them to because he or she wants to. So, how do we do that?
We use positive reinforcement techniques to reward behavior versus punishment to increase the likelihood that good behavior will continue over time.
When the dog learns he or she has some control over when the reward (treats, toys, playtime) comes, he or she will be an active and willing student.
Why seek a professional dog trainer?
Humans speak English, dogs speak “dog.” In addition, it is not innate for a dog to behave like humans want them to instantaneously. While a professional dog trainer can use tactics to solicit a desired behavior from a dog during a training session, it is important for owners to effectively communicate with their dog after the training session is over.
Dogs are like children—they have to learn how to learn—a process that continues throughout the dog’s life.
If you want your dog to become a bigger part of your family and trust that he or she will not be an embarrassment to you or a nuisance to others at home or in public, training is essential. However, you need the tools to set you both up to succeed.
Why hire a professional trainer?
Training has multiple benefits for both the dog and his or her owner. However, in order to maximize the benefits and optimize the results, a professional trainer provides the owner with the proper tools to quickly identify and reward good behavior and rapidly redirect and correct problematic behavior. A professional trainer provides training solutions that assist with:
Family integration – When your dog behaves around human and other animal family members, the more integrated your dog will become into the family.
Enhanced communication between you and your dog – Effective communication fosters a strong, healthy, faithful, loving, and respectful relationship between you and your furry companion.
A positive and fun relationship – When your dog performs the correct behavior because he or she wants to, this creates a positive experience for both of you. The more positive the relationship, the more likely he or she will want to perform more advanced actions and tricks that will impress the hardest critic. Who doesn’t like to see Fifi do cool stuff when they’re having a bad day?
Identifying subtleties – Spending 24/7 with your dog often clouds your ability to see subtle triggers or signs that Fido is heading down the wrong path. A trainer can help you prevent potential problems or mitigate emerging issues.
Mental stimulation – Mental exercise is just as important as physical exercise. Training will keep your dog’s mind sharp by exercising his or her brain.
Morale of both the owner and the dog – When a dog behaves appropriately, the owner is happy. When the owner is happy, the dog is happy. The owner is proud and wants to share his or her dog’s success with family and friends. Wouldn’t it be great if you enjoyed each other’s company and want to spend time with each other?